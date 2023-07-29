DTR S6 EP 531: Mars Missions Hoax

Once NASA discovered the profitability of faking missions to the Moon to fund missile development, their eyes shifted to Mars. An out-of-sight business model where the public is content with images that make them believe fiction is a fact. In this episode, we examine the factors involved in claims of navigating over 35 million miles to a dot in three-dimensional space with 1960s technology. Enjoy.
