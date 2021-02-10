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Improvise in C minor with a Funk Band to Accompany You 110 bpm
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42 views • February 10, 2021
Try out your C minor scales with this Full Funk Band accompaniment; here you can really test out your creative ideas to see how they'd work with a real band.
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