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Ron Paul: Constitution Created at a Time of Crisis
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31 views • April 08, 2020
From “should” to “shall”. With the change of one word, SD Gov Noem knowingly defies federal & state constitutions. Ron Paul explains a crisis is no excuse for destroying the Constitution — it was created out of crisis to control government.
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