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The Illusion of Freedom in the Land of the Free
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130 views • May 06, 2022
Calling these United States the “land of the free” is ignorant of what actually qualifies as a “free people” - at best. Or a dangerous state of denial that will only make things far worse in the long run. Wisdom and insight from Samuel Adams, Thomas Jefferson, John Dickinson, Mercy Otis Warren, Thomas Paine - and Lysander Spooner.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 6, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 6, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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