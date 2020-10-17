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Deep State Diarrhea: Joe Biden Strong-Armed Percentage of Hunter’s Chinese Take-Out
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26 views • October 17, 2020
Oct 16, 2020
TruNews
Deep State Diarrhea: Big Boss Biden Strong-Armed Percentage of Hunter’s Chinese Take-Out
Today on TruNews we discuss the bombshell evidence being released about Joe and Hunter Biden’s foreign collusion with Communist China, including new emails showing how the Democratic Party candidate for President used his position as Barack Obama’s VP to sell out America, and treat his son like a prostitute and slave for his illicit dealings. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/16/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/deep-state-diarrhea-big-boss-biden-strong-armed-percentage-of-hunter-s-chinese-take-out
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wf1nAVPyt8hE/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.trunews.com/
TruNews
Deep State Diarrhea: Big Boss Biden Strong-Armed Percentage of Hunter’s Chinese Take-Out
Today on TruNews we discuss the bombshell evidence being released about Joe and Hunter Biden’s foreign collusion with Communist China, including new emails showing how the Democratic Party candidate for President used his position as Barack Obama’s VP to sell out America, and treat his son like a prostitute and slave for his illicit dealings. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/16/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/deep-state-diarrhea-big-boss-biden-strong-armed-percentage-of-hunter-s-chinese-take-out
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wf1nAVPyt8hE/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.trunews.com/
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