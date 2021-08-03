A Silent Forest - The Growing Threat, Genetically Engineered Trees (2006)

A Silent Forest is a documentary about the largely unknown potential danger to human health, and the environmental health of our planet, posed by the planned introduction of genetically engineered trees. Narrated by Dr. David Suzuki, the film lays out, in compelling detail, the dangers of open-air plantations of these untested man-made trees. And the added problem of intellectual property rights. With the potential for cross contamination of private, and national, and state forests with patented genes contained in the pollen of genetically engineered trees. Who would now own these infected trees. Would a company like Monsanto be able to go into a national forest and harvest the infected trees because they contain their patented genes. This film is a wake-up call to the dangers of genetic engineering of trees, and the impact it could have on all of us.