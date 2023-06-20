Tornado snaps cell phone tower in half.

Tornado smashes 5G towers, snapping one in half. Watch the one on the right. Strange how the cars don't get blown over...



Poor trees.

Arkansas, USA: Video scenes from powerful tornado which hit the vicinity of Little Rock city on sunday!



There were also reports of chicken houses that were destroyed, damaged barns, and many downed trees on houses and cars

According to the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, as of Sunday afternoon, there were just over 6,000 electric cooperative members without power.



Follow us https://t.me/leaklive on Telegram.



Join Roobs Flyers:



http://roobsflyers.com/



Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers



Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers



Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs



Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0



Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/



Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08



Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs



Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine



Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer



Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers



Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library



The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.



All rights reserved.

