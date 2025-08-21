BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Chloe Barnes—We Unify: 4th RECLAIMING Conference in Calgary in September
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
21 views • 24 hours ago

August 21, 2025: My guest this week is Chloe Barnes, Communications Director for We Unify, an organization working to bring together as many individuals and organizations as possible—mostly from Canada but also from the USA—who share values and concerns about some of the secular, globalist trends in government and media. Visit https://www.weunify.ca to see a list of speakers and to register for the upcoming RECLAIMING Conference in Calgary September 19 to 21. I’m going to be there, along with other CHP members; we will have an exhibit booth to present Christian Heritage Party materials and to network with thousands of attendees. I hope to see many of you there!



Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
free speechfreedomfamilylifetyrannychp canadarod taylorpartycalgarycdnpoliartur pawlowskivivafreichp talkschristian heritagejohn graffabpolifaytenereclaimingchloe barneswe unifyleighton greymichael wagner
