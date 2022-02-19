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MEDICAL EXEMPTIONS, NATURAL LAW & OPPT
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715 views • February 19, 2022
TOPIC: MEDICAL EXEMPTIONS, NATURAL LAW & OPPT
DATE: FEB. 12, 2022
00:00:00 Introduction by Tanya Carmona from COMUSAV USA.
00:01:53 Actor Mauricio Ochmann, Testimony with Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS).
00:05:58 Dr. h.c. Andreas Kalcker, Opening Statement about COMUSAV & Chlorine Dioxide Solution and Scientific Evidence that CDS kills viruses including all variants of COVID.
00:21:08 Dr. Eduardo Yahbes, M.D. talks about his arrest in Argentina for issuing medical exemptions to all patients and talks about vaccines.
00:48:40 Independent researcher Alejandro Angelica explains the basics of Natural Law & OPPT.
01:08:16 Dr. Gaston Cornu-Labat explains how to legally issue medical exemptios to every person, regardless of health condition.
01:29:04 Defeat the Mandates Pacific Protest in California.
01:30:08 Closing statement by Andreas Kalcker "There is a solution".
DATE: FEB. 12, 2022
00:00:00 Introduction by Tanya Carmona from COMUSAV USA.
00:01:53 Actor Mauricio Ochmann, Testimony with Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS).
00:05:58 Dr. h.c. Andreas Kalcker, Opening Statement about COMUSAV & Chlorine Dioxide Solution and Scientific Evidence that CDS kills viruses including all variants of COVID.
00:21:08 Dr. Eduardo Yahbes, M.D. talks about his arrest in Argentina for issuing medical exemptions to all patients and talks about vaccines.
00:48:40 Independent researcher Alejandro Angelica explains the basics of Natural Law & OPPT.
01:08:16 Dr. Gaston Cornu-Labat explains how to legally issue medical exemptios to every person, regardless of health condition.
01:29:04 Defeat the Mandates Pacific Protest in California.
01:30:08 Closing statement by Andreas Kalcker "There is a solution".
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