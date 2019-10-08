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Bernie Sanders Hospitalized; Campaign Over?
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66 views • October 08, 2019
Bernie Sanders has been hospitalized for a dangerous heart condition, and his campaign is effectively over. Events like this are wake up calls for the reality-denying Democratic party. It is imperative that the American people do everything possible to ensure that the liberals continue to lose power.
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