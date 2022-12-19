Healing Yourself with Bioresonance Therapy
203 BASIC COMPLEXES FOR TRINITY
TOTAL TIME: 650h 20m 30s
Mode-1 or 2
1- A BASIC DAY TIME DETOX FOR MEN
Complex description: This complex is recommended for the first 2-4 weeks of using the
device.
Duration: 03ч54м00с
Program’s names:7 chakras, Aura restoration, Vitalization - Pilot frequencies, GIT
regulation, Peristalsis motility, Pancreas regulation, Heart, regulation, Circulation
regulation, Joints, Strengthening of host defenses, Lymphatic system regulation and
control, Endocrine system regulation, Kidneys regulation and cleaning, Regulation of men's
urogenital system, Detox of lymph and intercellular space, Purification of blood and
plasma, Regulation and cleaning of lymphatic system, Detox in case of heavy metals,
Detox in case of electric smog, Detox in case of radiation emissions, Detox of chemical
substances, Detox of lungs and antrum, Detoxication of organism, Detoxication of liver,
Deep cleaning of organism.
2- A BASIC DAY TIME DETOX FOR WOMEN
Complex description: This complex is recommended for the first 2-4 weeks of using the
device.
Duration: 03ч54м00с
Program’s names:7 chakras,Aura restoration,Vitalization - Pilot frequencies,GIT
regulation,Peristalsis motility,Pancreas regulation,Heart regulation,Circulation regulation,
Joints,Strengthening of host defenses,Lymphatic system regulation and control,
Endocrine system regulation,Kidneys regulation and cleaning,Women's urogenital system
regulation,Detox for lymph and intercellular space,Purification of blood and plasma,
Regulation and cleaning of lymphatic system,Detox in case of heavy metals,Detox in case
of electric smog,Detox in case of radiation emissions,Detox of chemical substances,
Detox - lungs and antrum,Detoxication of organism,Detoxication of liver,Deep cleaning of
organism.
3- A BASIC NIGHT TIME DETOX
Complex description: This complex is recommended for the first 2-4 weeks of using the
device.
Duration: 02ч00м00с
Program’s names:Anti-Stress, Total Vertebral column, Napex and shoulders, Cervical
spine, Back fatigue, Back muscles, Muscles laxity, Nerves restoration, Hepatobiliary
system regulation, Deep cleaning of organism, Skin rejuvenation.
