Healing Yourself with Bioresonance Therapy

203 BASIC COMPLEXES FOR TRINITY



TOTAL TIME: 650h 20m 30s

Mode-1 or 2

1- A BASIC DAY TIME DETOX FOR MEN

Complex description: This complex is recommended for the first 2-4 weeks of using the

device.

Duration: 03ч54м00с

Program’s names:7 chakras, Aura restoration, Vitalization - Pilot frequencies, GIT

regulation, Peristalsis motility, Pancreas regulation, Heart, regulation, Circulation

regulation, Joints, Strengthening of host defenses, Lymphatic system regulation and

control, Endocrine system regulation, Kidneys regulation and cleaning, Regulation of men's

urogenital system, Detox of lymph and intercellular space, Purification of blood and

plasma, Regulation and cleaning of lymphatic system, Detox in case of heavy metals,

Detox in case of electric smog, Detox in case of radiation emissions, Detox of chemical

substances, Detox of lungs and antrum, Detoxication of organism, Detoxication of liver,

Deep cleaning of organism.

2- A BASIC DAY TIME DETOX FOR WOMEN

Complex description: This complex is recommended for the first 2-4 weeks of using the

device.

Duration: 03ч54м00с

Program’s names:7 chakras,Aura restoration,Vitalization - Pilot frequencies,GIT

regulation,Peristalsis motility,Pancreas regulation,Heart regulation,Circulation regulation,

Joints,Strengthening of host defenses,Lymphatic system regulation and control,

Endocrine system regulation,Kidneys regulation and cleaning,Women's urogenital system

regulation,Detox for lymph and intercellular space,Purification of blood and plasma,

Regulation and cleaning of lymphatic system,Detox in case of heavy metals,Detox in case

of electric smog,Detox in case of radiation emissions,Detox of chemical substances,

Detox - lungs and antrum,Detoxication of organism,Detoxication of liver,Deep cleaning of

organism.

3- A BASIC NIGHT TIME DETOX

Complex description: This complex is recommended for the first 2-4 weeks of using the

device.

Duration: 02ч00м00с

Program’s names:Anti-Stress, Total Vertebral column, Napex and shoulders, Cervical

spine, Back fatigue, Back muscles, Muscles laxity, Nerves restoration, Hepatobiliary

system regulation, Deep cleaning of organism, Skin rejuvenation.