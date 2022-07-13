FULL SHOW: J6 Committee Attacks Alex Jones and Shows His Clips Out of Context For TV Audience

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The amount of materials coming from Hunter Biden’s computers, cell phones and backup cloud data has more than enough evidence not just to file articles of impeachment, but also for criminal investigations and charges to be made. The issue is that the establishment media is working to protect the Biden Crime Family and there seems to be no interest from Republican leadership in pursuing these potentially treasonous acts. The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joins to discuss the lack of response to the Hunter Biden leaks plus the latest on the January 6th front. One of the best journalists covering this story has been Cara Castronuova, she joins the show as well with exclusive January 6th news.