Truth Unmuted, February 28, 2021BLCKBX import, March 5, 2021Decoding Davis: The Global Endgame explores Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum's plans to reshape, reimagine, and reset the entire world and what it really means for humanity's future.Via Flavio / BLCKBX:Flavio Pasquino was recently portrayed by Filemon Wesseling for a new BNN VARA program about conspiracy theories. His contribution was about the role of Big Farma in the corona crisis that is seen as a narrow window of opportunity to reset the whole world, by Klaus Schwab, the leader of the WEF.The world as a comic strip:When Flavio tried to explain to Filemon how great the role of the WEF was and how the mechanism of interests works, he said that I simplified the complexity of the world into a comic strip. And somehow Flavio understands that. Because what is going on in the world now cannot be explained in a few sentences and it quickly comes across as bluntly.World Economic Forum:“You actually have to make a documentary of at least 45 minutes to properly explain all aspects, but yes… you don't just make it. And just this week, let me discover an American production that turned out to be perfectly capable of showing in a factual way how the hares run in the Davos, the Swiss mountain village where the annual plans are made at the WEF ”, Pasquino says on camera.Youtube Guidelines:Obviously this doc is too risky for Youtube and so we refer you to the link in the description of this video and really take the time to watch "Decoding Davos"Watch the Youtube video here as an introduction to the document:Help us:You can help with a donation, but also by sharing this video on social media and / or via whatt's app, telegram, signal, messenger, what ever ... as long as the video reaches as many people as possible.You can donate via www.blckbx.tv/doneren