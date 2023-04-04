Create New Account
Israeli fake news is continuing
Jerusalem Cats
Published 18 hours ago |

Posted 3April2023  Daniel Amram "אנרכיסטים שמאלנים פרצו לבית ושדדו אותו ושרפו - האמנם? או פייק ניוז? ערוץ 14"  ""Left-wing anarchists broke into the house and robbed it and burned it – did they? Or fake news? Channel 14)"":

US State Department Colour Revolution in Israel continues with fake news to start a war between the Left and Right.

Except…. so many of the details don’t pan out, and it looks like yet another attempt to paint a picture in the media of ‘crazed lunatics’ on the other side of the debate.

Keywords
fake newsisraelwarmediacolour revolution

