Israeli fake news is continuing

Posted 3April2023 Daniel Amram "אנרכיסטים שמאלנים פרצו לבית ושדדו אותו ושרפו - האמנם? או פייק ניוז? ערוץ 14" ""Left-wing anarchists broke into the house and robbed it and burned it – did they? Or fake news? Channel 14)"":
US State Department Colour Revolution in Israel continues with fake news to start a war between the Left and Right.
Except…. so many of the details don’t pan out, and it looks like yet
another attempt to paint a picture in the media of ‘crazed lunatics’ on
the other side of the debate.
