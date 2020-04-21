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What are the real numbers of cases and deaths of Covid 19?
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99 views • April 21, 2020
Making predictions about the number of cases of Covid and the death rate depend on getting accurate information through reliable data collection and interpretation. This has not yet happened, yet there are predictions from the CDC, NIH, and other governmental sources that continue to be offered and re-offered as they prove to be incorrect. At last there has been a study from Stanford University has been published that has reliable information about the prevalence of Covid 19. They found that the number of cases of Covid 19 have been underestimated by a factor of at least 50! Dr. Len and Francesco discuss these issues.
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