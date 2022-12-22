Adventures In Idiocy

Oink! Oink!
* Here comes the spending bill pork.
* $1.7T omnibus bill is stuffed full of it; has give-aways for the left’s favorite diversity/inclusion groups.
* Bill also has $45B for Ukraine.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 December 2022
