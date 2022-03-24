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WHO Wants To Eliminate The Constitution, WEF Has Big Plans For You & DOJ Leaks Client List
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121 views • March 24, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Why are they getting covid all of a sudden - https://twitter.com/RealMacReport/status/1506424927548805134?ref_src=aimlessnews
Plane crash in china will take years to figure out - https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2022/03/22/china-reveals-no-updates-on-boeing-crash-over-24-hours-later/?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF, how the crisis we created will lead to food shortages - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/03/ukraine-global-fertilizer-food-security#BoldActions4Food?ref_src=aimlessnews
Climate propaganda from WEF - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/03/russia-and-ukraine-are-important-to-the-renewables-transition-here-s-what-that-means-for-the-climate?ref_src=aimlessnews
The WHO wants to bypass constitution to rule over you - https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Let's make our own new world order - https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1506372260264742915?ref_src=aimlessnews
New trans world order - https://twitter.com/EzraDrissman/status/1506061343748759553?ref_src=aimlessnews
How are the lefties gonna square this in Ukraine - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraine-blocks-trans-women-refugees-they-are-men-must-go-back-fight?ref_src=aimlessnews
Do they really think we'll believe publishing this was an accident - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10639767/Sarah-Lawrence-sex-cult-trial.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
No election fraud, nothing to see here, move along - https://twitter.com/AtlRey/status/1506030570249326612?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden nominee can't say what a woman is - https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1506451123674173443?ref_src=aimlessnews
Interesting job opportunity - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/the-doj-is-hiring-tort-lawyers-to?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1506654165279428613?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - In this time (cover) - Conspiracy Music Guru - from James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gc5Q-owo6GU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Why are they getting covid all of a sudden - https://twitter.com/RealMacReport/status/1506424927548805134?ref_src=aimlessnews
Plane crash in china will take years to figure out - https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2022/03/22/china-reveals-no-updates-on-boeing-crash-over-24-hours-later/?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF, how the crisis we created will lead to food shortages - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/03/ukraine-global-fertilizer-food-security#BoldActions4Food?ref_src=aimlessnews
Climate propaganda from WEF - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/03/russia-and-ukraine-are-important-to-the-renewables-transition-here-s-what-that-means-for-the-climate?ref_src=aimlessnews
The WHO wants to bypass constitution to rule over you - https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Let's make our own new world order - https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1506372260264742915?ref_src=aimlessnews
New trans world order - https://twitter.com/EzraDrissman/status/1506061343748759553?ref_src=aimlessnews
How are the lefties gonna square this in Ukraine - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraine-blocks-trans-women-refugees-they-are-men-must-go-back-fight?ref_src=aimlessnews
Do they really think we'll believe publishing this was an accident - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10639767/Sarah-Lawrence-sex-cult-trial.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
No election fraud, nothing to see here, move along - https://twitter.com/AtlRey/status/1506030570249326612?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden nominee can't say what a woman is - https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1506451123674173443?ref_src=aimlessnews
Interesting job opportunity - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/the-doj-is-hiring-tort-lawyers-to?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1506654165279428613?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - In this time (cover) - Conspiracy Music Guru - from James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gc5Q-owo6GU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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