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WE'RE DROWNING IN THE EFFECTS OF GODWIN'S 'NAZI' LAW
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10 views • October 17, 2021
An ever increasing amount of news and blog postings, whether mainstream or so-called 'alternative', are infected with reference to Nazi's, Hitler, the Holocaust, and anti-semitism, to the point where the effect of Godwin's Law is the real pandemic. And this pandemic definitely wasn't a Chinese creation.
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Follow me on Substack: https://terratimes.substack.com/
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