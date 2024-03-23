HERO - A 15 yr old Eighth-Grader named 'Islam', who Worked part-time in the Wardrobe Dept of Crocus City Hall - Led More than 100 People Out of the Building During the Attack

An eighth-grader, Originally from Chelyabinsk, Russia, who worked part-time in the wardrobe of Crocus City Hall, led more than 100 people out of the building during the terrorist attack. 15-year-old 'Islam' guided the people during the attack and subsequent fire. Noticing that the crowd ran into a dead end towards the toilet, the teenager took everything into his own hands and began to lead the evacuation. He was able to lead people out of the narrow passage into the Expo territory, and then through the office building to the street to safety.

adding... 15-year-old Islam, who saved about 100 people at Crocus, will be awarded the Russian Muslim Medal “For Merit.”

The boy was presented for an award for courage and saving people by Mufti Ravil Gainutdin.





