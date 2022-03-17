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Covid-19... Bioweapon. Or Hoax.
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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93 views • March 17, 2022
The covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has stirred up a tremendous amount of controversy and polarized a large part of the world's population, especially in the United States. The number one claim by millions at the moment is that it's all a hoax. But do you remember what these same people were saying very shortly after the pandemic began? They were saying that the coronavirus was a bio-weapon, invented by China to wipe us out. So which is it? A bio-weapon, or a hoax? The real powers behind a conspiracy to destroy much of the Free World have done a very good job of switching the most rabid conspiracy theorists away from what is likely the truth, to a lie which is costing millions of lives.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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