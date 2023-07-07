The Pekiti-Tirsia Tactical Combat Trade practices Pekiti-Tirsia for Performance in life threatening events. Whether it is the Battlefield, the Street or your Home the training material and methodologies are proven to develop within you the Instincts, Skill Level and Conditioning you need to overcome the threat before you. Founded by Tuhon Allen J. Sachetti a direct apprentice of Grand Tuhon Leo T. Gaje the Pekiti-Tirsia Tactical Combat Trade is located currently in Newark, Delaware and be found at www.bladeflow.com