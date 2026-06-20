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“Russia is not our enemy”: Germans gathered at the Brandenburg Gate for a rally in support of restoring relations between Germany and Moscow
The participants laid flowers at the memorial to Soviet soldiers in Tiergarten together with Russian Ambassador Sergei Nechayev — in honor of the 85th anniversary of the Day of Memory and Sorrow.