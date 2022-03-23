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And We Know 03. 23. 22.
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182 views • March 23, 2022
3.23.22: You are witnessing the [DS] Collapse! Their PROPAGANDA is FAILING! L@ptop, J@bs, W@r. PRAY!
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
For You All
Song by Kadir Demir
https://artlist.io/song/14993/for-you-all?search=for-you-all
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Darren Beattie - MAGA has a Sean Hannity problem
https://t.me/realjust_human/5638
CYA journalism with Peter Schweizer
https://t.me/realjust_human/5652
Oh… the classified Danchenko info requested from Durham
https://t.me/kagbro/1883
Biden NWO speech
https://t.me/BrittRepublican/14667
Dr. McCullough… world of shame
https://t.me/BrittRepublican/14668
Trafficking of children
https://t.me/BrittRepublican/14674
Bill Barr talks about laptop
https://t.me/BrittRepublican/14679
Glenn Beck blasts media
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2952
Candace Owens checkmate on NYT
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2953
Children intellect declining
https://t.me/jermwarfareupdates/761
Ted Cruz blasts SCOTUS nominee
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2967
DeSantis declares Sarasota a swimmer winner
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2969
Arnold the idiot
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/20469
Arnold family Nazi
https://t.me/DiamondandSilkOfficial/1309
Biden brags about firing
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/2112
Ukrainians using residential for war
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/2088
Football player won’t take jab
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3479
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
💣 Add An Extra Layer of Security To Your Life With a Gas Mask Here: 💣
➡️ Get Yours For up to 70% Off Here: http://www.getagasmask.com
✅ Complete Eye, Face, & Respiratory Protection ✅
——————————
📲 Get your emergency food supply today.
https://preparewithandweknow.com/
———————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
For You All
Song by Kadir Demir
https://artlist.io/song/14993/for-you-all?search=for-you-all
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Darren Beattie - MAGA has a Sean Hannity problem
https://t.me/realjust_human/5638
CYA journalism with Peter Schweizer
https://t.me/realjust_human/5652
Oh… the classified Danchenko info requested from Durham
https://t.me/kagbro/1883
Biden NWO speech
https://t.me/BrittRepublican/14667
Dr. McCullough… world of shame
https://t.me/BrittRepublican/14668
Trafficking of children
https://t.me/BrittRepublican/14674
Bill Barr talks about laptop
https://t.me/BrittRepublican/14679
Glenn Beck blasts media
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2952
Candace Owens checkmate on NYT
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2953
Children intellect declining
https://t.me/jermwarfareupdates/761
Ted Cruz blasts SCOTUS nominee
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2967
DeSantis declares Sarasota a swimmer winner
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2969
Arnold the idiot
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/20469
Arnold family Nazi
https://t.me/DiamondandSilkOfficial/1309
Biden brags about firing
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/2112
Ukrainians using residential for war
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/2088
Football player won’t take jab
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3479
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
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