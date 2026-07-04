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Originally published by an independent video channel on YouTube. A video about the CIA Finders cult. Channel excerpt: "Members of The Finders where arrested in the late '80. A secrative group with suggested satanic ties with CIA and FBI connections.
In November 1999 the FBI released heavily redacted documents surrounding an investigation into The Finders cult."
Some links with additional info:
https://web.archive.org/web/20190302092638/http://tedgunderson.info/index_htm_files/US%20Customs%20Service%20Report%20of%20Investigation%20FINDERS.pdf
https://ia802809.us.archive.org/17/items/FindersCult_201810/Finders%20Cult.pdf
https://vault.fbi.gov/the-finders/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/losing-finders-buried-documents-link-infamous-cult-to-cia/277756/