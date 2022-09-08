Vietnam & India Rising, China's Leading Position in Tech Manufacturing Shaken: New York Times

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1ieg4ea9
09/05/2022 The New York Times: Technology giants Apple, Microsoft and Amazon are considering moving parts of their supply chains to India and Vietnam due to geopolitical tensions and the CCP virus. The Communist China no longer has an advantage in manufacturing, and more and more capital is pulling manufacturing out of the Communist China and looking for alternatives