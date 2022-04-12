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A Bit of Humor For Anti-Vaxxers (Not Really!)
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736 views • April 12, 2022
'Listen carefully', this is a good one! It is not pro-vax. He is making fun of the pro-vaxxers by 'acting like one of them', who think us anti-vaxxers are the bad guys. He proves and makes fun of their not using their God-given common sense.
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