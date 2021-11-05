© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Milankovitch cycles explain climate and silences alarmists on gb news (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Share
Report
263 views • November 05, 2021
Milankovitch cycles explain climate and silences alarmists on gb news (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Rotten Politics at:-
https://youtu.be/J4tN0dnuumM
This was a debate on GB news regarding co2 and its effect on climate that i felt needed a deeper dive into
The debate was 2 vs one and the one dropped some facts the alarmists couldn't or would answer or counter
SOURCES
Nasa paper on Milankovitch cycles
https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2948/milankovitch-orbital-cycles-and-their-role-in-earths-climate/
Roman warm period paper
https://simonjmeath.wordpress.com/2011/04/30/the-roman-warm-period-and-dark-ages-cold-period/
GB news debate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieFam1ILguE
web site https://rottenpolitics.co.uk/
Please consider helping the channels survive
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RottenPolitics
Telegram https://t.me/RottenPolitics
https://www.gettr.com/user/rottenpolitics
Rotten Politics
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-uN26NQtNR6HRiIW4_YfzA
Rotten to the core
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCos6c1JmMUVWakxphHkFrMQ
Discord https://discord.gg/z2XCB8n
merch store https://rotten-retail.creator-spring.com/?
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/Rotten_Politics
Odysee https://odysee.com/@RottenPolitics:a
Gab https://www.gab.com/Rotten_Politics
twitter https://twitter.com/PoliticsRotten
@PoliticsRotten
All channel art designed by Supratec
if you wish to get your own he can be contacted though my discord server or email
[email protected]
Mirrored from You Tube channel Rotten Politics at:-
https://youtu.be/J4tN0dnuumM
This was a debate on GB news regarding co2 and its effect on climate that i felt needed a deeper dive into
The debate was 2 vs one and the one dropped some facts the alarmists couldn't or would answer or counter
SOURCES
Nasa paper on Milankovitch cycles
https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2948/milankovitch-orbital-cycles-and-their-role-in-earths-climate/
Roman warm period paper
https://simonjmeath.wordpress.com/2011/04/30/the-roman-warm-period-and-dark-ages-cold-period/
GB news debate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieFam1ILguE
web site https://rottenpolitics.co.uk/
Please consider helping the channels survive
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RottenPolitics
Telegram https://t.me/RottenPolitics
https://www.gettr.com/user/rottenpolitics
Rotten Politics
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-uN26NQtNR6HRiIW4_YfzA
Rotten to the core
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCos6c1JmMUVWakxphHkFrMQ
Discord https://discord.gg/z2XCB8n
merch store https://rotten-retail.creator-spring.com/?
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/Rotten_Politics
Odysee https://odysee.com/@RottenPolitics:a
Gab https://www.gab.com/Rotten_Politics
twitter https://twitter.com/PoliticsRotten
@PoliticsRotten
All channel art designed by Supratec
if you wish to get your own he can be contacted though my discord server or email
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.