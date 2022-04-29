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Women's Youth Movement of the LPR, "Sisters of Victory". "The Red Army is Stronger than All", Sung by the pop group "Sobor". Easter Cake Photo OP & Smiling Soldiers - 042922.
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141 views • April 29, 2022
The legendary piece of music "The Red Army is Stronger than All" in the new video clip of the women's youth movement of the LPR "Sisters of Victory" performed by the pop group "Sobor". Let's defeat the enemy together, long live our great army!!!
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