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Breaking! Not Even Billionaires Can Cheat Death | Russell Brand
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10 views • September 07, 2021
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It seems some mad billionaires (and assorted scientists and technocrats) believe those that can afford it, should be able to extend their lives indefinitely. Russell examines their efforts in this video.
Related:
Can Blood from Young People Slow Aging? Silicon Valley Has Bet Billions It Will
https://www.newsweek.com/2021/04/16/can-blood-young-people-slow-aging-silicon-valley-has-bet-billions-it-will-1581447.html
By: Russell Brand
Original Url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TAwrFmC8rIk
From the video description:
An unprecedented study has confirmed that, despite an $100bn industry, we cannot slow the rate at which we get older because of biological constraints.
#death #ageing #billionaires #immortality
Video source:
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2...
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://apple.co/russell
My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.
SEE ME LIVE! Check out my live events and buy tickets here https://www.russellbrand.com/live-dates/
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
It seems some mad billionaires (and assorted scientists and technocrats) believe those that can afford it, should be able to extend their lives indefinitely. Russell examines their efforts in this video.
Related:
Can Blood from Young People Slow Aging? Silicon Valley Has Bet Billions It Will
https://www.newsweek.com/2021/04/16/can-blood-young-people-slow-aging-silicon-valley-has-bet-billions-it-will-1581447.html
By: Russell Brand
Original Url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TAwrFmC8rIk
From the video description:
An unprecedented study has confirmed that, despite an $100bn industry, we cannot slow the rate at which we get older because of biological constraints.
#death #ageing #billionaires #immortality
Video source:
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2...
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://apple.co/russell
My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.
SEE ME LIVE! Check out my live events and buy tickets here https://www.russellbrand.com/live-dates/
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