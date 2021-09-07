BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Breaking! Not Even Billionaires Can Cheat Death | Russell Brand
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
112 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 07, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.

Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective

It seems some mad billionaires (and assorted scientists and technocrats) believe those that can afford it, should be able to extend their lives indefinitely. Russell examines their efforts in this video.

Related:

Can Blood from Young People Slow Aging? Silicon Valley Has Bet Billions It Will
https://www.newsweek.com/2021/04/16/can-blood-young-people-slow-aging-silicon-valley-has-bet-billions-it-will-1581447.html

By: Russell Brand
Original Url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TAwrFmC8rIk

From the video description:

An unprecedented study has confirmed that, despite an $100bn industry, we cannot slow the rate at which we get older because of biological constraints.
#death #ageing #billionaires #immortality

Video source:
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2...

Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism

Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://apple.co/russell

My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.

SEE ME LIVE! Check out my live events and buy tickets here https://www.russellbrand.com/live-dates/
Keywords
scienceimmortalityentitlementrussell brand
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
Pennsylvania Senate Committee Advances Age-Verification Bill SB 603

Pennsylvania Senate Committee Advances Age-Verification Bill SB 603

Edison Reed
Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Garrison Vance
DEFEND IP Legislation Seeks New Powers to Block Foreign Piracy Websites

DEFEND IP Legislation Seeks New Powers to Block Foreign Piracy Websites

Edison Reed
Pope Leo XIV calls artists to unite against AI, warns of cultural &#8220;homogenization&#8221;

Pope Leo XIV calls artists to unite against AI, warns of cultural “homogenization”

Belle Carter
Pilot Admits Alleged Plan to Crash Flydubai Flight in Israel After Midair Attack

Pilot Admits Alleged Plan to Crash Flydubai Flight in Israel After Midair Attack

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy