Bill Gates says his satellite system alone, which is 61,000 satellites ... will be able to look at every square inch of the earth 24 hours a day

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NOWHERE TO RUN...NOWHERE TO HIDE...BEAST ANTI CHRIST SYSTEM FORMS!
"A shot in the Arm or a shot in the Head- Either way~ They want us all Dead!" -Ezek34
RFK Jr: Every Totalitarian Regime Dreamed of Having the Surveillance Technology We Have Today!
Streamed Feb 09 2023
Published Feb 9th, 2023
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34
Full Interview: Next video post