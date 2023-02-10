Create New Account
Bill Gates says his satellite system alone, which is 61,000 satellites ... will be able to look at every square inch of the earth 24 hours a day
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday |
NOWHERE TO RUN...NOWHERE TO HIDE...BEAST ANTI CHRIST SYSTEM FORMS!

"A shot in the Arm or a shot in the Head- Either way~ They want us all Dead!" -Ezek34

RFK Jr: Every Totalitarian Regime Dreamed of Having the Surveillance Technology We Have Today!

Streamed Feb 09 2023

Published Feb 9th, 2023 

Keywords
globalistgreenbidenelectricityutilitiescontrol freaksezek34tierney0 carbon

