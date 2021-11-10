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Jay Weidner - Great Cross of Hendaye
RadiantCreators
RadiantCreators
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32 views • November 10, 2021
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Jay Weidner YouTube REALITY CHECK
https://www.youtube.com/c/REALiTYCHeCK2019

Reality Check is your universe for extraordinary cosmic conversation where we explore reality, hidden universe secrets and facts from across the globe with our host – Jay Weidner. Jay Weidner is a renowned filmmaker, author and scholar. Considered to be a ‘modern-day Indiana Jones’ for his ongoing worldwide quests to find clues to mankind’s spiritual destiny via ancient societies and artifacts, his body of work offers great insight into the circumstances that have led to the current global crisis. .On Reality Check, we bring you live shows, real interviews presenting evidential facts and figures. This is your space where all your questions about our existence will get answered. Our each video, show and interview will provide you knowledge beyond your thought process and imagination. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the bell icon.

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https://radiantcreators.com/2021/11/10/jay-weidner-great-cross-of-hendaye/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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