"I try and lead a life where you don't have to ask God for forgiveness." — Donald Trump

At the Family Leadership Summit 2015, the male interviewer asked Donald J Trump the following question





"But have you ever asked God for forgiveness?" — The interviewer





"I'm not sure I have. I just go on trying to do a better job from there. I don't think so. If I do something wrong, I just try to make it right. I don't bring God into that picture." — Donald Trump





CNN News reporter Anderson Cooper interviewed Donald Trump about forgiveness, and the several faith-related questions he was asked at the Family Leadership Summit in 2015. Trump seemed startled and angry at the types of questions Anderson Cooper asked him at the beginning of his CNN interview.





Donald Trump full interview part 2 (CNN interview with Anderson Cooper).





