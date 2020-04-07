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Hospital Worker Admits The Virus Is A Lie
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299 views • April 07, 2020
Apparently this vid keeps getting removed on Facebook and Youtube and if it is managed to be uploaded at all, it is heavily attacked with censors, hiding with algoruthms or jumped by trolls and bots. So I thought I'd put it here, where it's safe :)
Hospital Worker Admits The Virus Is A Lie - I saw the video on Facebook a couple days ago and now it's activley being removed all over Facebook and Youtube. PLEASE SHARE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE OR DOWNLOAD AND RE-UPLOAD EVERYWHERE ELSE THAT YOU CAN TO KEEP THE INFORMATION THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE AVAILABLE.
Ask yourself..
Why would they keep something from you if it's obvious bullshit?
Or why would they keep something from you if it's the truth and can help you?
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
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This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public
BRIGHTEON:- https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
Hospital Worker Admits The Virus Is A Lie - I saw the video on Facebook a couple days ago and now it's activley being removed all over Facebook and Youtube. PLEASE SHARE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE OR DOWNLOAD AND RE-UPLOAD EVERYWHERE ELSE THAT YOU CAN TO KEEP THE INFORMATION THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE AVAILABLE.
Ask yourself..
Why would they keep something from you if it's obvious bullshit?
Or why would they keep something from you if it's the truth and can help you?
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
**********
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public
BRIGHTEON:- https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
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