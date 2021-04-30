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REMOVED BY THEMTUBE! SANACION IMPRESIONANTE, IMPRESSIVE COVID HEALING!
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118 views • April 30, 2021
IMPRESSIVE HEALING, COVID IN COSTA RICA, SHARE IT! The patient who started out at 98.9 years went down to 71 and then 46.2 years. The average for the hospitalized patients went from 69 to 40.1 years.
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