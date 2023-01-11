Brazil Riots, what serves USA interest, riots protesting, coups, terrorism, assassinations
USAID needs to be prosecuted for inciting terrorism.
A state of emergency is declared in Brazil's capital until the end of the month after protesters stormed the presidential palace in an apparent coup attempt. More than 400 demonstrators have been detained.
