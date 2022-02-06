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Dr. T Kent Denmark: We're Living In An Experiment
Resistance Chicks
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61 views • February 06, 2022
Dr. Kent Denmark’s credentials are extensive, but beneath it all is a man who has always cared about patients. He’s not just a pediatric emergency physician, he’s a teacher. In layman’s terms, he founded a medical education center to teach doctors how to be better doctors, how to care, how to be empathetic, how not to lose their humanity. Dr. Denmark loves people with the love of Christ and sees each person as an unique individual and a special creation. Early on in the pandemic he began to question the prevailing narrative. If this was the Spanish Flu, “where are all the dead bodies?” he wondered. This interview goes down a few rabbit trails, but Dr. Denmark explains what is happening from a place of true understanding of what really happened in the medical field over the past two years and how we can get out of this mess. Having left his prestigious position as head of pediatric emergency medicine at an Oklahoma hospital, he thought his career in medicine was over. Then God called him back. Now he works with rapidcare.health.com taking care of those hit hard by covid who want to battle it out at home rather than get stuck on a ventilator and pumped with Remdesivir. While Dr. Denmark enjoys what he is doing, his message is clear “Early treatment stinking works. Just make it available!”.
Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/dr-t-kent-denmark-were-living-in-an-experiment/

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