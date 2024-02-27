Create New Account
This is the First Genocide in History that's been Broadcast 'Live' on TV - Never Before So Much Graphic Evidence of Ethnic Cleansing and Massacres of Civilians
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

This is the first genocide in history that's been broadcast live on TV, never before there was so much graphic evidence of ethnic cleansing and massacres of civilians. Still the Western world remains silent and blind at the best, when not full complicit of it.

