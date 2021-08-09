"Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen and other Bad Ideas"

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Puppets: Hill & Trump both in the kitchen - one is mixing a toxic brew, but Trump as Head Chef, wants more QC & transparency! A hokey political satire, with some great music (thanks to Mike Adams and others)! Touches on some serious issues: Big Pharma, GMO's, Geoengineering, unregulated immigration, America First policy, "The Great Awakening" and includes a wee bit of a history outlining HOW things got so messed up around here!