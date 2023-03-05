Welcome To Proverbs Club.Thoughtfully Consider Your Narrow Path.
Proverbs 4:26 (NIV).
26) Give careful thought to the paths for your feet
and be steadfast in all your ways.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Conscientiously examine your Narrow Path to follow it faithfully.
https://pc1.tiny.us/489pb8vd
#give #careful #thought #paths #feet #steadfast #ways
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.