CEO of Crowds on Demand: The Fake World of Social Media, Protests & Movements w/ Adam Swart

Adam Swart — CEO of Crowds on Demand — joins the show to reveal the mechanics on how modern movements are manufactured. He explains how fake protests, paid participants, and manufactured online followers are used to seed real engagement, create the illusion of consensus, and drive actual street and media action. If you’ve ever wondered why certain narratives explode overnight or why social momentum sometimes feels engineered, this episode shows you the playbook.

We dig into:

- How organizers buy attention and simulate grassroots energy.

- Why fake consensus persuades real people to act.

- The tools and platforms used to manufacture reality online and on the ground.

- Real-world examples and the downstream effects on media, politics, and public perception.

- Practical ways listeners can spot engineered movements and protect their newsfeeds and their minds from manipulation.

This is essential listening for anyone who wants to understand — and resist — the mechanics behind manufactured movements, manipulation and mind control

