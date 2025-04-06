Patient Survived, Calamity Averted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patient Survived, Calamity May be Averted with Tariffs
April 6, 2025 - The President announced that April 2 is “Liberation Day.” He said the sick patient went through an operation on Liberation Day, and it’s going to be a booming economy. But not everyone is happy. Let’s review both sides, and you decide.
Thanks for watching and praying!
