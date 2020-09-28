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The truth about masks with numerous links, articles and videos
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50 views • September 28, 2020
Most importantly, this video provides an overview with plenty of supporting evidence that the masks do not help prevent you from spreading disease, do not help prevent you from catching disease and crucially to the conversation, they are bad for everyone's health both physically and psychologically.
A guided tour of the coverage Bitterroot Bugle.com website gives to masks, a touch on sister site Idaho Liberty.com, plus a tour of Brighteon, why you should avoid YouTube, and what is on my playlists.
A guided tour of the coverage Bitterroot Bugle.com website gives to masks, a touch on sister site Idaho Liberty.com, plus a tour of Brighteon, why you should avoid YouTube, and what is on my playlists.
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