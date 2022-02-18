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CHRIS SKY EXPLAINS HOW THE VACCINATED HAVE NOW GOT HIV+ VAIDS - WATCH THE GOVERNMENTS TRY TO NORMALIZE THIS! FREE AIDS TESTS ALL ROUND! THEY GAVE YOU V-AIDS
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223 views • February 18, 2022
LIVE FROM KIEV - NOTHING HAPPENING HERE! - BALD AND BANKRUPT - https://www.instagram.com/realbaldandbankrupt/?hl=en
EVERYONE'S GOT V-AIDS! FROM THE MRNA HIV PROTIEN BIO WEAPON JAB.
vaxxed pilots are just dropping out of the skys - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qvav7poJ6dDJ/
vaxxed man now holds bluetooth electrical charge - https://www.brighteon.com/421e0a43-4ae5-4f69-918f-48b644dfe0f4
They are taking Australian children! - https://www.brighteon.com/7896ee63-ea68-47d3-b991-40e73b559759
EVERYONE'S GOT V-AIDS! FROM THE MRNA HIV PROTIEN BIO WEAPON JAB.
vaxxed pilots are just dropping out of the skys - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qvav7poJ6dDJ/
vaxxed man now holds bluetooth electrical charge - https://www.brighteon.com/421e0a43-4ae5-4f69-918f-48b644dfe0f4
They are taking Australian children! - https://www.brighteon.com/7896ee63-ea68-47d3-b991-40e73b559759
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