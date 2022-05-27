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Deep State Plandemic 2.0? Monkeypox, Bird Flu & Tyranny
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31 views • May 27, 2022
The Deep State is cranking up the pandemic propaganda again--this time with Monkeypox but also bird flu--in a fresh effort to steal freedom and consolidate power at the international level, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Just like with Covid, key Deep State operatives funded by Bill Gates and the Rockefeller Foundation engaged in war-game scenarios that bear striking resemblance to the current hysteria. And just like Covid, mass vaccination campaigns are already being promoted. But again, the facts show the Deep State's propagandists are lying and fear-mongering. Turn off the TV and help share the truth!
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