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What Happened to America?
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92 views • October 31, 2021
A brief overview of America's move forward from around 1900 until today. (This video was created on Oct 26 2017 - therefore, the complete lunacy of the world was not quite in full bloom as it is in 2021- no covid -vaccine mandates- everything is racists, cancel culture etc. BUT... it shows the move toward that direction which is the purpose of the video).
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