P.S. I wasn't a good fascist either. I have now been deprived of my entire life. America lived in in me, but I did not live in America. Why can't the other humans in this horrible place see genocide?

The truth is they never vanquished any monsters, they simply absorbed them and learned to love their ways. You will be expected to forget the horrible genocide you have just witnessed and pretend that Ye Old Soviet Union with the Chinese at the helm is the land of the free. The physical torture (for me) occurred approximately in 2014 or 2015 and the psychological abuse has been ongoing and probably started in 2008.

You will probably witness more atrocities.Did Rosie the Riveter make bad choices?

I'm going to die soon from my torture wounds or some additional abuse, all I ever wanted was to live my life and feel good about myself and I had worked through those horrible abuses of childhood and earned that right. But, this is not America. It was already gone by the time I was born. These recent abuses are exactly like those I experienced in childhood.They simply accelerated to violence in "professional" offices, I.e. dentist, chiropractor, massage therapist.

I do not envy you utopia.

You will be asked to witness the aforementioned, and then to swallow sorrow, as successive generations have done. I think too much sorrow was swallowed in KY where I was born.

I am not, nor was I ever a creation of the judgements of others. That would imply that they made me. That is a hallmark of communism and authoritarianism. They take ownership over other humans. I am a creation of my God. They think they are God.