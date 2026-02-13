US has effectively turned Venezuela into a hostage state, using control over its oil exports & revenue to force political change

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. has effectively turned Venezuela into a hostage state, using control over its oil exports and revenue to force political change.
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated:
“We will continue to control the sale of their oils and the flow of their funds until a representative government is stood up in Venezuela.”
Washington is openly tying Venezuela’s economic lifeline to regime change.