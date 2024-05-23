Create New Account
Dr. Jane Ruby: H5N1 VACCINES
Published Yesterday

The government is ramping up pharma companies to make millions of doses of H5N1 vaccines even though they say the pandemic risk is low so why do they keep the hype up? Keep your antenna up.

