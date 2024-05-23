Dr. Jane Ruby: H5N1 VACCINES

The government is ramping up pharma companies to make millions of doses of H5N1 vaccines even though they say the pandemic risk is low so why do they keep the hype up? Keep your antenna up.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.