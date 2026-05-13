He is Right Here Right Now

Ever wonder “Who am I” and why would God care about me?





He thought You up, He created You, He made a way to forgive and save you, He has a place for You and plans for You, for all for eternity.





Remember the song “From a distance”? Well Bette Midler lied, God is not living in some far place we call Heaven, no, He is right here.



I AM, present, here, now, God is right here, right now, and forever will be.

John 8: 57-58 Then said the Jews unto him, Thou art not yet fifty years old, and hast thou seen Abraham? 58 Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Before Abraham was, I AM.



