He is Right Here Right Now

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Ever wonder “Who am I” and why would God care about me?
He thought You up, He created You, He made a way to forgive and save you, He has a place for You and plans for You, for all for eternity.
Remember the song “From a distance”? Well Bette Midler lied, God is not living in some far place we call Heaven, no, He is right here.
I AM, present, here, now, God is right here, right now, and forever will be.
John 8: 57-58 Then said the Jews unto him, Thou art not yet fifty years old, and hast thou seen Abraham? 58 Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Before Abraham was, I AM.