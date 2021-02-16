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Welcome to CGTV
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61 views • February 16, 2021
Welcome to Common Ground Farm Project, where we help families establish sustainable homesteads and learn preparedness skills through biblical foundations, simple products, resources, and education, so that you can enjoy a simple, healthy lifestyle you'll love.
Common Ground Farm Project and CGTV would not be possible without you. Together we’re helping to educate future generations to be self-reliant and strong in faith.
🌻 For more great videos, visit and subscribe to the CGTV Channel on Brighteon at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cgtv
🌻 Every dollar you spend in our MERCANTILE goes toward helping us achieve our mission of Common Ground, reaching out to families right where they are to help them establish sustainable homesteads https://commongroundfp.com/mercantile/
🌻 Sign up for the Commonly Grounded Farm Journal, which brings you the free weekly content round-up straight to your inbox https://mailchi.mp/6901fa324194/cgfarmjournal
🌻 Follow the community Common Ground Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CommonGroundFarmProject
🌻 Join the Common Ground FLOCK group on Facebook, a group of like-minded faith-filled folks who share homesteading triumphs and challenges, as well as prayer requests and sound advice www.facebook.com/groups/cgflock/
Common Ground Farm Project and CGTV would not be possible without you. Together we’re helping to educate future generations to be self-reliant and strong in faith.
🌻 For more great videos, visit and subscribe to the CGTV Channel on Brighteon at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cgtv
🌻 Every dollar you spend in our MERCANTILE goes toward helping us achieve our mission of Common Ground, reaching out to families right where they are to help them establish sustainable homesteads https://commongroundfp.com/mercantile/
🌻 Sign up for the Commonly Grounded Farm Journal, which brings you the free weekly content round-up straight to your inbox https://mailchi.mp/6901fa324194/cgfarmjournal
🌻 Follow the community Common Ground Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CommonGroundFarmProject
🌻 Join the Common Ground FLOCK group on Facebook, a group of like-minded faith-filled folks who share homesteading triumphs and challenges, as well as prayer requests and sound advice www.facebook.com/groups/cgflock/
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